UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Says Too Early To Draw Conclusions About Reports Of Taliban Rights Abuses

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

US State Dept. Says Too Early to Draw Conclusions About Reports of Taliban Rights Abuses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The United States believes it is too early to draw conclusions about allegations of human rights abuses in Afghanistan perpetrated by the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia), Acting Assistant Secretary of State Dean Thompson said.

"It's too early to make a firm judgment," Thompson told a press briefing on Friday, when asked about alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan at the hands of the Taliban.

Thompson added that the United States is monitoring the reports closely and is concerned whenever such allegations arise.

Thompson also emphasized the United States' intention to judge the Taliban based on its commitments of respecting human rights and forming an inclusive government, among others.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Thompson United States Government

Recent Stories

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

15 minutes ago
 PTI govt has identified areas for investment to fa ..

PTI govt has identified areas for investment to facilitate general public: Farru ..

15 minutes ago
 Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

2 hours ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

2 hours ago
 Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

2 hours ago
 Mali special forces commander held over 2020 polic ..

Mali special forces commander held over 2020 police violence

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.