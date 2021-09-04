US State Dept. Says Too Early to Draw Conclusions About Reports of Taliban Rights Abuses

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2021) The United States believes it is too early to draw conclusions about allegations of human rights abuses in Afghanistan perpetrated by the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia), Acting Assistant Secretary of State Dean Thompson said.

"It's too early to make a firm judgment," Thompson told a press briefing on Friday, when asked about alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan at the hands of the Taliban.

Thompson added that the United States is monitoring the reports closely and is concerned whenever such allegations arise.

Thompson also emphasized the United States' intention to judge the Taliban based on its commitments of respecting human rights and forming an inclusive government, among others.