US State Dept. Says Too Soon To Tell If Iran Returned To Constructive Approach On JCPOA

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

US State Dept. Says Too Soon to Tell If Iran Returned to Constructive Approach on JCPOA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The United States will abstain from any assessments regarding the latest round of talks in Vienna, as it is premature to tell whether Iran has got back to a more constructive approach to the negotiations on the nuclear deal, Department of State deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Monday.

"I won't preview any certain assessment," Porter told a press briefing. "It is just too soon to tell whether Iran has returned to a more constructive approach at this moment."

The seventh round of the talks on Iran's nuclear program started in Vienna on November 29.

It continued over the weekend with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley and his delegation entering indirect negotiations with Iran.

Porter said the US priority remains a constructive resumption of the nuclear talks with all JCPOA participants to reach and implement a rapid and mutual return to the 2015 agreement.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, signed by the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the EU, and enacted hardline policies against Tehran. As a result, Iran largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord, too.

