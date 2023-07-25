US State Dept. Says Trevor Reed Injured in Ukraine, Evacuated by NGO to Germany

US Marine Corps veteran and former detainee in Russia Trevor Reed was injured while fighting in Ukraine and transported by a non-governmental organization to Germany for treatment, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday

"We are aware that Trevor Reed was injured while participating in fighting in Ukraine," Patel said during a press briefing. "Mr.

Reed was not engaged in any activities on behalf of the US government."

Reed was transported to Germany through the support of a non-governmental organization to receive medical care, Patel said.

The US government is not in a place to provide evacuations from Ukraine for private citizens, Patel also said.

The US government has repeatedly warned Americans that they face significant risks by traveling to Ukraine to engage in hostilities, Patel added.