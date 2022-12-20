UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Says Ukraine Conflict To Be On Agenda When Blinken Visits China Next Year

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US State Dept. Says Ukraine Conflict to Be on Agenda When Blinken Visits China Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will be on the agenda when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Beijing early next year, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"I am certain that when the Secretary travels to Beijing, which we still expect to happen at some point early next year, that Russia's war against Ukraine will be on the agenda," Price said during a press briefing.

Blinken has said he expects to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials during his visit to Beijing next year.

Blinken has also repeatedly stated that the United States is in an intense competition with China but does not want the situation to veer into conflict.

Earlier this month, Assistant US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger paid an official visit to China, according to the State Department.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Visit Beijing Price United States Asia

Recent Stories

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

1 hour ago
 Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters ..

Russia, Belarus Discussed Energy Price Parameters - Putin

1 hour ago
 Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terror ..

Russian Representatives Will Participate in Terrorist Attack Investigation in CA ..

1 hour ago
 ACE arrests accused over corruption

ACE arrests accused over corruption

1 hour ago
 Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass brea ..

Germany pauses orders of new tanks after mass breakdown

2 hours ago
 Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafi ..

Platforms must be upgraded as per needs: Saad Rafique

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.