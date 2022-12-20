US State Dept. Says Ukraine Conflict to Be on Agenda When Blinken Visits China Next Year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will be on the agenda when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Beijing early next year, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"I am certain that when the Secretary travels to Beijing, which we still expect to happen at some point early next year, that Russia's war against Ukraine will be on the agenda," Price said during a press briefing.

Blinken has said he expects to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials during his visit to Beijing next year.

Blinken has also repeatedly stated that the United States is in an intense competition with China but does not want the situation to veer into conflict.

Earlier this month, Assistant US Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger paid an official visit to China, according to the State Department.