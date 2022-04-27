UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Says Unresolved Complex Questions May Preclude Mutual Return To JCPOA

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) The United States believes that a number of remaining unresolved complex issues may preclude the parties to the Iran nuclear deal from mutually returning to compliance with the accord, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"As long as the non-proliferation benefits that a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA brings is better than what we have now, that will likely be an outcome that's in our interest. But again, we may not be able to get there, because the negotiation in this case, not only does it take two parties, but there are multiple parties in this and there are complex questions, some of which remain unresolved," Price said during a press briefing.

World

