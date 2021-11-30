US State Dept. Says Upcoming Departure of Russian Diplomats 'Not An Expulsion'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The order for 27 Russian diplomats to leave the United States by late January is not an expulsion, as Moscow can assign other diplomatic members instead of those departing ones, State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter said on Monday, calling it a measure to ensure greater parity,

On Saturday, Russian Ambassador in Washington Anatoly Antonov said that 27 Russian diplomats will leave the country on January 30.

"What's happening is not an expulsion. The Russian government has been informed of course, and it can replace those who are departing by assigning other members of its diplomatic corps," Porter told a press briefing. "These procedures are not punitive, but they've been introduced to enable greater parity between US and Russian bilateral missions."