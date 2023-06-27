Open Menu

US State Dept. Says Would Like To See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin In US For Prosecution

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 11:36 PM

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that the US government would like to see the leader of private military company Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, brought to the United States to face criminal prosecution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday that the US government would like to see the leader of private military company Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, brought to the United States to face criminal prosecution.

"(Prigozhin) is under indictment in the United States. We would like to see him here standing trial for the crimes he is alleged to have committed," Miller said during a press briefing.

Over the weekend, Prigozhin and members of the Wagner Group occupied a military base in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, threatening to march on Moscow. The demonstration came in response to an alleged strike by the Russian Ministry of Defense on a Wagner Group camp, which the Russian military denies.

Prigozhin's actions prompted the Russian Federal Security Service to launch a criminal case against him for organizing an armed mutiny.

However, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Russian President Vladimir Putin, negotiated a deal to de-escalate the situation by dropping charges against Prigozhin and transferring him to Belarus.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lukashenko confirmed that Prigozhin arrived in Belarus.

The US is expected to announce actions against the Wagner Group this week for their activities in Africa, Miller also said. The US continues to monitor the activities of the Wagner Group in Ukraine and Africa, Miller added.

