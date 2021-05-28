US State Dept. Seeks $455Mln to Boost Engagement in W. Hemisphere - Budget Justification

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department seeks $455 million for engagements in the Western Hemisphere, according to the congressional budget justification for Fiscal Year 2022 released on Friday.

"Western Hemisphere ($455.

3 million): The request will support [the Biden] administration goals for US engagement in the Western Hemisphere, including advancing priorities relating to democracy and good governance, economic growth and development, and climate change mitigation," the document said.