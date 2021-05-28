UrduPoint.com
US State Dept. Seeks $455Mln To Boost Engagement In W. Hemisphere - Budget Justification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:10 PM

US State Dept. Seeks $455Mln to Boost Engagement in W. Hemisphere - Budget Justification

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The US State Department seeks $455 million for engagements in the Western Hemisphere, according to the congressional budget justification for Fiscal Year 2022 released on Friday.

"Western Hemisphere ($455.

3 million): The request will support [the Biden] administration goals for US engagement in the Western Hemisphere, including advancing priorities relating to democracy and good governance, economic growth and development, and climate change mitigation," the document said.

More Stories From World

