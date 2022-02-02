UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Sees 'Intersection' Where US, Russia Can Address Mutual Security Concerns

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States believes that there is an "intersection" where Washington and Moscow can address their mutual security concerns, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We believe that there is an intersection where we can address those mutual concerns on  a reciprocal basis," Price said.

"That will require intensive, substantive, serious, sustained diplomacy if we are to get there. We're prepared for that," Price told a press briefing.

The US understands that the Russians are also willing to engage in dialogue, it remains to be seen in what form, the diplomat added. 

