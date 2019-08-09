UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Spokesperson Confirms Assistant Secretary Breier Submitted Her Resignation

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

US State Dept. Spokesperson Confirms Assistant Secretary Breier Submitted Her Resignation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kim Breier has resigned and will leave her post at the end of August, Department of State spokesperson Mrogan Ortagus said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, my friend also, Kim Breier, submitted her resignation on July 24th and will be leaving the [State] Department at the end of August," Ortagus said.

Breier is leaving her post for personal reasons after two years with the State Department, Ortagus added.

In earlier remarks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Breier's expertise and counsel ensured that the United States seized opportunities and got results.

Media reports, citing Trump administration officials, said Breier had clashed with White House staff over the administration's immigration policies.

White House staff have reportedly criticized Breier for a lack of commitment to defend the United States' asylum agreement with Guatemala, which would limit the ability of citizens of Northern Triangle countries in Central America to seek asylum in the United States.

Breier reportedly had a big role in helping the United States establish better relations with new right-leaning governments in South America such as Brazil.

Prior to arriving at the State Department, Breier had worked as a CIA analyst and served in the National Security Council under George W. Bush.

Related Topics

George W. Bush White House CIA Trump Guatemala Brazil United States July August Post Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

2 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

32 minutes ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

32 minutes ago

Hashim Amla, only South African to score triple Te ..

32 minutes ago

Tennis: WTA Toronto results

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.