US State Dept. Spokesperson Confirms Assistant Secretary Breier Submitted Her Resignation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Kim Breier has resigned and will leave her post at the end of August, Department of State spokesperson Mrogan Ortagus said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"Our Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs, my friend also, Kim Breier, submitted her resignation on July 24th and will be leaving the [State] Department at the end of August," Ortagus said.

Breier is leaving her post for personal reasons after two years with the State Department, Ortagus added.

In earlier remarks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Breier's expertise and counsel ensured that the United States seized opportunities and got results.

Media reports, citing Trump administration officials, said Breier had clashed with White House staff over the administration's immigration policies.

White House staff have reportedly criticized Breier for a lack of commitment to defend the United States' asylum agreement with Guatemala, which would limit the ability of citizens of Northern Triangle countries in Central America to seek asylum in the United States.

Breier reportedly had a big role in helping the United States establish better relations with new right-leaning governments in South America such as Brazil.

Prior to arriving at the State Department, Breier had worked as a CIA analyst and served in the National Security Council under George W. Bush.