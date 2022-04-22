UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. Spokesperson Ned Price Says It's 'Great Honor' To Be Sanctioned By Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US State Department Spokesperson Ned price on Thursday said that it is an accolade and great honor to be sanctioned by the Russian government alongside other US officials and individuals.

"Today, we also heard the Russians enact their latest sanctions. In addition to the Vice President (Kamala Harris), today's tranche included journalists and spokespeople for this administration, myself included. I have to say, it is nothing less than an accolade to have earned the ire of a government that lies to its own people, brutalizes its neighbors and seeks to create a world where freedom and liberty are put on the run, and if they had their way, extinguished.

Similarly, it is a great honor to share that enmity with other truth tellers," Price said during a press briefing.

Russia on Thursday announced sanctions against Price, US Vice President Kamala Harris, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby, Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ABC host George Stephanopoulos and others.

