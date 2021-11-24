US State Dept. Starts Talks With Congress on Actions Against Colombian Rebel Group FARC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The US State Department started consultations with Congress on forthcoming actions against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We have started the process of consulting with Congress on actions that we are taking with regard to the FARC but we will have more details on this in the coming days," Price said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that the Biden administration plans to remove FARC from the government's list of foreign terrorist groups.