US State Dept. To Notify Congress Of Intent To Designate Houthis As Terror Group - Pompeo

Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:38 PM

The US State Department intends to notify Congress of its plans to designate Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organization, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) The US State Department intends to notify Congress of its plans to designate Yemen's Houthis as a terrorist organization, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The Department of State will notify Congress of my intent to designate Ansarallah - sometimes referred to as the Houthis - as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity, pursuant to Executive Order 13224," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also revealed the plans to designate three Houthi leaders - Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Abd al-Khaliq Badr al-Din al-Houthi and Abdullah Yahya al Hakim, as Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

"The designations are also intended to advance efforts to achieve a peaceful, sovereign, and united Yemen that is both free from Iranian interference and at peace with its neighbors," he said. "Progress in addressing Yemen's instability can only be made when those responsible for obstructing peace are held accountable for their actions."

Pompeo note that the United States recognizes concerns the designations will affect the humanitarian situation in Yemen and is set to put in place measures to reduce their impact on certain humanitarian activities as well as imports into the country.

"We have expressed our readiness to work with relevant officials at the United Nations, with international and non-governmental organizations, and other international donors to address these implications," he said. "As part of this effort... the US Department of the Treasury is prepared to provide licenses pursuant to its authorities and corresponding guidance that relate to the official activities of the United States government in Yemen, including assistance programming that continues to be the largest of any donor and the official activities of certain international organizations such as the United Nations."

Pompeo pointed out the licenses and guidance will also apply to certain humanitarian activities carried out by non-governmental organizations in Yemen and to certain transactions and activities concerning exports to Yemen of critical commodities.

"We are working to ensure that essential lifelines and engagements that support a political track and return to dialogue continue to the maximum extent possible," Pompeo said.

The ongoing hostile US policy against the Houthi rebel movement could force the group to interact with Washington in the same manner, the movement's spokesman Mohammed Abdul Salam, told Sputnik on Monday.

