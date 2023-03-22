UrduPoint.com

US State Dept. To Share Report On Its Role In Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 10:38 PM

US State Dept. to Share Report on Its Role in Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Blinken

The US State Department will share with Congress by mid-April the review results of its role in the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The US State Department will share with Congress by mid-April the review results of its role in the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"I am committed and determined to make that information available to Congress, and we will do that. We will do that by mid-April. So, I can tell you today, you'll have the after-action review. We will share the findings and find the appropriate mechanism to do that within the next three weeks," Blinken told a US Senate hearing.

The report will contain the results of many interviews conducted in the aftermath of the withdrawal and will include conclusions of what the State Department did right, what it did wrong and what it could do better, Blinken added.

On Tuesday, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said he would subpoena Blinken if he fails to produce documents related to the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan by Thursday.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31, 2021, US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence there.

The withdrawal featured images of utter chaos at the Kabul airport and beyond with experts comparing the images to the fall of Saigon. The situation resulted in thousands of stranded Afghan allies and Americans left behind, a Taliban terror attack that left 13 US troops and 170 Afghan civilians dead and a retaliatory US strike that mistakenly killed a family.

Critics have blamed the Biden administration for failing to act in time despite plenty of warnings that the fall of Kabul was imminent.

