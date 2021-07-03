UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Dept. Warns Americans In Tigray To Shelter In Place Amid Unrest

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:50 AM

US State Dept. Warns Americans in Tigray to Shelter in Place Amid Unrest

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The US State Department issued an alert on Friday urging Americans in the Tigray region to shelter in place amid the current unrest following clashes between the Ethiopian government and local rebel forces.

On Monday, the Ethiopian government declared an unconditional ceasefire in the province following the recapture of the regional capital of Mekelle by rebel forces that prompted government forces to retreat. However, the government's military has threatened to send troops back into Tigray, highlighting the fragility of any current calm in the region.

"US citizens in Tigray should shelter in place. We are working on relocation plans for US citizens in Mekele," the alert said. "If you are a US citizen in Tigray or you have a US citizen family member in Mekele, please contact us.

"

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front ” of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since, leading to fighting with the rebels.

An estimated two million of Tigray's six million people are reported to have fled their homes and an estimated 900,000 people are likely experiencing famine conditions. In addition, about 33,000 severely malnourished children are projected to face imminent risk of death if more aid is not forthcoming to the people of Tigray.

Related Topics

Army Threatened Alert Mekele November Post Family Government Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister not attended national security meet ..

52 seconds ago

Putin Says Russia Ready for Normal Dialogue With E ..

53 seconds ago

Pakistan's rice exports to surge to record level a ..

55 seconds ago

Police to continue serving masses with same pace; ..

56 seconds ago

Putin, Macron Discuss Ukraine, Libya, Karabakh - K ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan's economic development, peace interlinked ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.