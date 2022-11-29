WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States welcomes Guatemala's decision to cancel the residency of Russian Dmitry Kudryakov and Belarusian Iryna Litviniuk, sanctioned by the US Department of the Treasury in November, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Twitter.

"We welcome the Government of Guatemala @MigracionGuate decision to cancel the residency of Dmitry Kudryakov and Iryna Litviniuk, both sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky law," Price said.

The Guatemalan Migration Institute said on Friday it banned the entry of one Russian and one Belarusian nationals, sanctioned by the United States for alleged corruption crimes, to the country and revoked their residence permits.