US State Governor Bans Civil Servants From Using TikTok Over Alleged Threat From China

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The governor of the US state of Alabama, Kay Ivey, on Tuesday banned civil servants from using the social network TikTok, due to an alleged security threat posed by China.

"Protecting Alabamians' right to privacy is a must, and I surely don't take a security threat from China lightly. That's why I have banned the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network," Ivey said on social media on Tuesday.

The governor attached to her post a photo of a memorandum she signed, stating that TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, therefore its data can "potentially be shared with the Chinese Communist Party".

Launched by Chinese company ByteDance in 2018, TikTok has since turned into one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide, with over 1 billion monthly active users worldwide.

In November, the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, also signed an executive order banning the use of the TikTok app by civil servants due to the alleged threat to national security.

The previous US administration attempted to ban Chinese social platforms TikTok and WeChat in 2020 in order to protect Americans' privacy. The Biden administration did not continue to fight for the implementation of the predecessors' initiative. However, recently the accusations against the company have started to resume.

