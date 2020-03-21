UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Illinois Governor Announces Stay-At-Home Order Starting Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 02:10 AM

US State Illinois Governor Announces Stay-At-Home Order Starting Saturday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US state of Illinois announced a stay-at-home order effective Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT) aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press briefing.

"To avoid the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives, we must enact an immediate stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said on Friday. "Therefore, starting tomorrow evening, Saturday, March 21, at 5:00 p.m. until the end of April 7, all our residents will be subject to a stay-at-home order."

Related Topics

Governor March April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

57 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

1 hour ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

2 hours ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

3 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.