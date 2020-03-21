US State Illinois Governor Announces Stay-At-Home Order Starting Saturday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The US state of Illinois announced a stay-at-home order effective Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT) aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor J.B. Pritzker said in a press briefing.

"To avoid the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives, we must enact an immediate stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said on Friday. "Therefore, starting tomorrow evening, Saturday, March 21, at 5:00 p.m. until the end of April 7, all our residents will be subject to a stay-at-home order."