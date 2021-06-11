US State Lawmakers' Proposals to Regulate Fracking 'Start,' Fall Short - Environment Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Democrat lawmakers in the Pennsylvania state legislature recently introduced new measures to tighten restrictions on fracking, however, they will fall short of protecting the environment and people, Better Path Coalition spokesperson Karen Feridun told Sputnik.

The proposed legislation would increase the distance gas wells must be from residential homes, schools, and hospitals in addition to requiring full disclosure of all chemicals used in fracking and labeling trucks carrying fracking waste.

"The legislation is a start, not a finish, to the action the state must take on fracking," Feridun said. "Neither Pennsylvanians nor the planet will be protected until fracking is banned."

State Republican lawmakers, and Republicans at the US Capitol, have argued that a ban on fracking in the United States would only destroy jobs for working-class families and jeopardize US national security.

Feridun said Republican lawmakers for years have been making the same "baseless" arguments in favor of shale gas development.

"The last thing on their minds is the best interest of anyone or anything other than themselves and their campaign coffers," Feridun said.

Republicans control the Pennsylvania state legislature and are expected to reject the measures.

Green groups are vehemently opposed to fracking, which is the process of extracting fossil fuels, like oil and gas, from shale basins by injecting a mixture of water, salt, and thousands of toxic chemicals into the earth.

Environmentalists say the chemicals used are toxic pollutants that have been linked to cancer, mutations, and other adverse impacts on human health, and are destructive to aquatic life and ecosystems.