US State, Local Governments Receive $105Bln in Launch of COVID-19 Relief Effort - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The coffers of US state, local, territorial and tribal governments swelled by a collective $105.3 billion during the first 11 days of COVID-19 relief effort recently signed into law, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

"Only 11 days since announcing the $350 billion allocation and guidelines on ways the funds can be used to respond to acute pandemic-response needs, fill revenue shortfalls among state and local governments, and support the communities and populations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 crisis, the Department already distributed approximately 30% of the total allocation," a Treasury press release said.

The initial distribution, as well as remaining funds, are part of the recently approved $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP), the release said.

The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds under the ARP provide substantial flexibility for each jurisdiction to meet local needs including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis, the release added.