US State Of Alabama Ends Coronavirus Facemask Mandate - Governor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 02:20 AM

US State of Alabama Ends Coronavirus Facemask Mandate - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued an executive order ending the facemask mandate in the state given the increased rate of coronavirus vaccination and the decreased number of hospitalizations and virus-related deaths.

"Although COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, I find that a new approach to COVID-19 mitigation is warranted based on rising vaccination rates, decreased confirmed cases of COVID-19 and decreasing numbers of hospitalizations and deaths attributed to this virus," Ivy said in an executive order on Wednesday evening.

An accompanying press release said, "Masks will no longer be mandated statewide," but it added that people are strongly encouraged to keep covering their faces when in public or in close contact with others.

As of Monday, the seven-day average for new cases was 328 per day, a 92 percent drop since January 10, and the lowest average since last spring, local media reported.

