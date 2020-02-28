US State of California Monitoring 8,400 People for Possible Coronavirus - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US state of California is currently monitoring about 8,400 people who may have come in contact the novel coronavirus while arriving there on commercial flights from places of concern, particularly Asia, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Thursday.

Newsom and state health officials emphasized, however, that the step was being taken out of an abundance of caution, saying the risk of infection to the broader US public remains low.

The monitoring is focused on the estimated 8,400 returning travelers who entered California after February 2.

"Thousands and thousands of other people have come in on more traditional flights through the state of California. Some 8,400 plus are currently being monitored with 49 local jurisdictions doing those protocols and monitoring," Newsom said.

As of today, the state has 33 confirmed positive cases, he said. Five of those individuals have since left the state, he said, while 28 others remain in California.