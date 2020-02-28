UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of California Monitoring 8,400 People For Possible Coronavirus - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

US State of California Monitoring 8,400 People for Possible Coronavirus - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US state of California is currently monitoring about 8,400 people who may have come in contact the novel coronavirus while arriving there on commercial flights from places of concern, particularly Asia, Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference on Thursday.

Newsom and state health officials emphasized, however, that the step was being taken out of an abundance of caution, saying the risk of infection to the broader US public remains low.

The monitoring is focused on the estimated 8,400 returning travelers who entered California after February 2.

"Thousands and thousands of other people have come in on more traditional flights through the state of California. Some 8,400 plus are currently being monitored with 49 local jurisdictions doing those protocols and monitoring," Newsom said.

As of today, the state has 33 confirmed positive cases, he said. Five of those individuals have since left the state, he said, while 28 others remain in California.

Related Topics

Governor February May From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

33 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

41 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

1 hour ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

1 hour ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

1 hour ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.