US State of California Records 17,000 Coronavirus Cases, 442 Deaths - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US state of California has recorded nearly 17,000 coronavirus cases and experienced one of its deadliest days which brought the number of outbreak fatalities to 442 as of Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters.

"16,957 individuals have been tested positive for COVID-19," Newsom said at a daily briefing. "Sadly, we had one of our highest death ray in the state so far - 68 individuals that passed away over the last 24 hours. We now have 442 individuals that have lost their lives tragically."

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the largest US state grew from the previous day by 3.9 percent to 2,714, including 1,154 patients in intensive care units, an increase of 4.2 percent.

The state health services are analyzing coronavirus statistics and so far have not found any significant disparities in the distribution of cases and fatalities among ethnic groups.

"Based upon 37 percent of our data that is in, we are not seeing that, but I caution you that data is limited to that current sample size," Newsom said.

The local Hispanic community accounts for 30 percent of cases and 29 percent of deaths, while African Americans make up 6 percent of infections and 3 percent of fatalities. Asians meanwhile account for 14 percent of cases and 16 percent of deaths, according to the governor.

The study was commissioned after Federal authorities raised the alarm that the African Americans, who make up 13 percent of the US population, are disproportionately hard-hit by coronavirus, making up about a third of hospitalizations.