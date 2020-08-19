US State of California Secures Federal Aid to Fight 2 Wildfires - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) California won two grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to fight an outbreak of wildfires in two locations, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a press release.

"The FMAGs [fire management assistance grants], which are provided through the President's Disaster Relief Fund on cost-share basis, will assist local, state and tribal agencies responding to the fires to apply for 75-percent reimbursement of their eligible fire suppression costs," the release said on Tuesday.

One fire named the LNU Lightning Complex is comprised of two separate blazes under a single incident management team.

Together, the fires have burned 7,700 acres, forcing some residents to evacuate, the release said.

The second blaze, named the Jones Fire burned 550 acres and has causing several evacuations and school closures, the release added.

Statewide, nearly 30 fires were burning on Tuesday mainly in rural forests amid an extended heatwave with temperatures expected to reach triple digits in inland areas of Southern California, according to local media reports.