US State of Delaware University Cancels Classes After Confirming COVID-19 Case - President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The University of Delaware is stopping classes for two days and is switching to only online instruction for the rest of this academic semester after an individual connected with the school was diagnosed with the coronavirus, University President Dennis Assanis said in a statement.

"We received confirmation today from the Delaware Division of Public Health that one person connected to University of Delaware has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is receiving appropriate medical care in a quarantined environment," the president said on Wednesday.

"[W]e have made the decision to transition our instruction to online learning for the rest of the semester, or until further notice."

The university to prepare for the move is cancelling class on Thursday and Friday of this week, he added.

Local media reported that the unidentified individual is a male professor at the university over the age of 50 and is responding well to treatment.