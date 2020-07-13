US State of Florida Breaks National Record With 15,299 New COVID-19 Cases - Department

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Florida has set a US state record for the largest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases after 15,299 positive tests for the disease were registered in a single day, the Florida Department of Health said on Sunday.

The latest rise has smashed the previous state record, set on July 3, which was nearly 4,000 lower.

Florida's COVID-19 case total now stands at 269,811, according to the state Department of Health.

The state's death toll has also risen by 45 over the past 24 hours to 4,346.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center on Sunday, more than 61,000 new cases of the disease were confirmed nationwide over the past 24 hours.

During an appearance on the ABC news broadcaster, Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir said that officials are expecting to observe a surge in deaths in the United States over the next two to three weeks due to the sustained rise in new cases.