US State of Florida Reports Yet Another Record High of New COVID-19 Cases Per Day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The daily increase in the number of coronavirus cases confirmed per one day in the southeastern US state of Florida has hit a record high for the third consecutive day, with over 2,500 people diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past day, Florida Department of Health said in a daily update on Saturday.

According to the press release, 2,581 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in the 24-hour period to Friday midnight, up from 1,902 cases confirmed the day before and 1,698 cases on Thursday. This brings the cumulative toll in Florida to 73,552 cases since the pandemic's onset in March.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Florida has now reached 2,925, with 48 new fatalities recorded over the past day, as stated in the press release.

According to local Miami Herald daily, citing its own original analysis of public and non-public COVID-19 data, the spread of the infection was steadily on rise from mid-May to early June in Florida, and this rise cannot be attributed solely to an increase in testing, as it had been inconsistent and sometimes declining. The newspaper further points out that the growth in the number of cases is unfolding amid businesses reopening en masse, including bars, gyms, movie theaters and pretty much all other recreational venues at this point.

As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has exceeded 2 million, including over 115,000 fatalities and more than 547,000 recoveries, according to statistics compiled by Johns Hopkins University.