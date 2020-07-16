UrduPoint.com
US State Of Florida Sets Up 'COVID Only' Nursing Homes With 1,600 Beds - Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Florida, a US state experiencing a record surge in novel coronavirus cases, established a network of nursing homes exclusively for infected long-term care residents with 1,000 beds and plans to free up 600 beds at additional facilities, Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters.

"We're up to 15 COVID-only nursing homes that have a thousand beds available and then we have nine sites that are going to be on the way very soon with 600 beds," DeSantis said on Wednesday.

The network allows hospitals to discharge COVID-19 patients who have recovered to the point where they no longer need hospital care to an interim facility until the disease clears, DeSantis said.

On the front end, a nursing home resident who tests positive with a mild case that does not require hospitalization can be transferred to one of the COVID-only facilities to ride out the infection, DeSantis added.

During a week in which new infections set records in Florida, the state reported 10,181 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total past 300,000. In addition, 112 victims died on Wednesday, bring the state's death toll to 4,521, according to the Florida Department of Health.

