US State of Florida Sues Biden Admin. to Delay End of Title 42 Immigration Policy - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The US state of Florida is suing the Biden administration in an attempt to delay the end of the Title 42 immigration policy, which has prompted thousands of migrants to amass near the United States-Mexico border in anticipation of laxer enforcement, according to a court document filed Thursday.

The emergency motion, filed by the State of Florida in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, seeks a temporary restraining order to "preserve the status quo" until parties can brief motions for a preliminary injunction or to postpone the effective date of the new policy.

The lawsuit lists US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as the defendant.

"The Biden Administration's behavior, if left unchecked, makes a mockery of our system of justice and our Constitution. Florida asks the Court to respond by 4 p.m. Eastern daylight time and to rule on this motion by 11:59 p.

m. Eastern daylight time, when the Title 42 order expires," the filing said.

The filing argues that under the new migrant parole policy announced by the Department of Homeland Security, "tens of thousands" of illegal immigrants will be released into the US and make their way to Florida, where the state will expend increased costs on education, incarceration and healthcare.

The Title 42 policy, first utilized under the Trump administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed the US to turn away migrants to prevent the spread of disease. Use of the policy is set to expire Thursday night, leading thousands of migrants to the US' southern border with the expectation of easier entry.

US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the administration expects the situation near the border to be chaotic. The state of Texas and the Pentagon have both sent service members to the border to conduct support operations.