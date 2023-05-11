UrduPoint.com

US State Of Florida Sues Biden Admin. To Delay End Of Title 42 Immigration Policy - Filing

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 10:15 PM

US State of Florida Sues Biden Admin. to Delay End of Title 42 Immigration Policy - Filing

The US state of Florida is suing the Biden administration in an attempt to delay the end of the Title 42 immigration policy, which has prompted thousands of migrants to amass near the United States-Mexico border in anticipation of laxer enforcement, according to a court document filed Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The US state of Florida is suing the Biden administration in an attempt to delay the end of the Title 42 immigration policy, which has prompted thousands of migrants to amass near the United States-Mexico border in anticipation of laxer enforcement, according to a court document filed Thursday.

The emergency motion, filed by the State of Florida in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida, seeks a temporary restraining order to "preserve the status quo" until parties can brief motions for a preliminary injunction or to postpone the effective date of the new policy.

The lawsuit lists US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as the defendant.

"The Biden Administration's behavior, if left unchecked, makes a mockery of our system of justice and our Constitution. Florida asks the Court to respond by 4 p.m. Eastern daylight time and to rule on this motion by 11:59 p.

m. Eastern daylight time, when the Title 42 order expires," the filing said.

The filing argues that under the new migrant parole policy announced by the Department of Homeland Security, "tens of thousands" of illegal immigrants will be released into the US and make their way to Florida, where the state will expend increased costs on education, incarceration and healthcare.

The Title 42 policy, first utilized under the Trump administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed the US to turn away migrants to prevent the spread of disease. Use of the policy is set to expire Thursday night, leading thousands of migrants to the US' southern border with the expectation of easier entry.

US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that the administration expects the situation near the border to be chaotic. The state of Texas and the Pentagon have both sent service members to the border to conduct support operations.

Related Topics

Education Pentagon Trump Florida Border Court P

Recent Stories

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplie ..

Pretoria Slams US Claims That South Africa Supplies Weapons to Russia

31 seconds ago
 UN Has No Comment on UK Plan to Provide Ukraine Lo ..

UN Has No Comment on UK Plan to Provide Ukraine Long-Range Missiles, Wants Confl ..

34 seconds ago
 Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Expor ..

Sale of Foreign Currency by Russia's Largest Exporters Down by 42% in April - Ce ..

5 minutes ago
 Tanker With Russian Crude Oil to Arrive in Pakista ..

Tanker With Russian Crude Oil to Arrive in Pakistan Soon - Ambassador

39 seconds ago
 ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer En ..

ShipSigma partners with British Pakistani racer Enaam Ahmed

4 minutes ago
 South Africa Needs Emergency Energy Amid Crisis - ..

South Africa Needs Emergency Energy Amid Crisis - President

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.