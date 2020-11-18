US State of Georgia Audits Dominion Vote Machines, Finds No Foul Play - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) An audit of Dominion voting machines that were used during the presidential election in the US state of Georgia found no evidence of being hacked or tempered, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Pro V&V found no evidence of the machines being tampered. We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state's voting machines was an unqualified success," Raffensperger said.

Last week, he ordered Pro V&V, a US Election Assistance Commission certified testing laboratory, to do an audit of a random sample of Dominion Voting Systems voting machines throughout the state using forensic techniques.

"According to the Pro V&V audit, all of the software and firmware on the sampled machines was verified to be the software and firmware certified for use by the Office of the Secretary of State," according to the statement.

"Coupled with the risk-limiting audit of all paper ballots relying solely on the printed text of the ballots, these steps confirm the assessment of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency that there are no signs of cyber attacks or election hacking."

Some Trump supporters allege that Dominion voting machines deleted hundreds of thousands of ballots cast for the incumbent or switched them to his Democratic rival Joe Biden who was declared the winner of the race by major US media outlets. Trump refuses to concede, accuses all-denying opponents of stealing the election through massive fraud and files lawsuits in an attempt to block Biden's path to the White House.

Georgia, one of key battleground states, where Trump trails Biden by just 14,000 votes, is performing a manual recount of all ballots due to the proximity of the results.