US State Of Georgia Certifies Biden's Victory - Secretary Of State

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:30 AM

US State of Georgia Certifies Biden's Victory - Secretary of State

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The US state of Georgia certified the results of the presidential election upholding Democratic nominee Joe Biden's win, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office said in a statement.

"The Georgia Secretary of State's Office today certified the results for the November 3, 2020 General Election," the statement said on Friday.

"In certifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for each state and Federal candidate."

Joe Biden received 2,474, 507 votes defeating sitting US President Donald Trump, who won 2,461,837 ballots votes.

