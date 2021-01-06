US State of Georgia Confirms First Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The US state of Georgia has detected its first case of a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom, the state's Department of Public Health said in a statement.

"Georgia's first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK and in several other countries and US states ... was discovered during analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab," the statement said on Tuesday. "The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians."

The infected Georgian is an 18-year-old male with no travel history, and is currently in isolation at home, the department said, adding that it was "working to identify close contacts of the individual and will monitor them closely and test them for the variant" as well.

Georgia's discovery of the UK coronavirus variant comes just a day after New York State announced a similar finding. Colorado and California are the two other US states with such cases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the UK coronavirus variant spreads more easily and quickly than other COVID strains.

More than 40 countries have banned UK arrivals due to concerns about the new COVID variant.