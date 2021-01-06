UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Georgia Confirms First Case Of New COVID-19 Strain Found In UK - Health Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 02:20 AM

US State of Georgia Confirms First Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK - Health Dept.

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) The US state of Georgia has detected its first case of a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in the United Kingdom, the state's Department of Public Health said in a statement.

"Georgia's first case of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK and in several other countries and US states ... was discovered during analysis of a specimen sent by a pharmacy in Georgia to a commercial lab," the statement said on Tuesday. "The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians."

The infected Georgian is an 18-year-old male with no travel history, and is currently in isolation at home, the department said, adding that it was "working to identify close contacts of the individual and will monitor them closely and test them for the variant" as well.

Georgia's discovery of the UK coronavirus variant comes just a day after New York State announced a similar finding. Colorado and California are the two other US states with such cases.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the UK coronavirus variant spreads more easily and quickly than other COVID strains.

More than 40 countries have banned UK arrivals due to concerns about the new COVID variant.

Related Topics

Male Same New York United Kingdom Georgia All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Alula Communique issued by &#039;Summit of Sultan ..

2 hours ago

Gulf rivals reconcile at Saudi summit, ending long ..

3 hours ago

Pak economy regains pre-Covid trajectory : SBP Rep ..

3 hours ago

Formula E season to start in Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

Germany toughens, extends virus lockdown until end ..

2 hours ago

UN silence over plight of Indian minorities regret ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.