US State of Georgia Enacts Hate Crime Law Amid National Anger Over Police Killings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) Georgia joined nearly every other US state in adding a hate crimes statute to its legal code, increasing penalties for crimes motivated by race, ethnicity, gender, religion and other criteria associated with non-white minorities with legislation signed into law by Governor Brian Kemp on Friday.

"Today we stand together as Republicans and Democrats, black and white, male and female, from rural urban and suburban communities, to affirm a civil but powerful motto: 'Georgia is a state too great to hate," Kemp said prior to signing the bill. "This bipartisan legislation is a sign of progress, it is a milestone worth applauding.

"

The recent killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African American who was pursued and shot while jogging in Brunswick, prompted state lawmakers to revive and pass previously stalled hate-crime legislation. Three white men have been charged with murder in Aubery's death, including a father and son.

The law imposes additional penalties for certain crimes when motivated by a victim's race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender or disability. It also mandates the collection and reporting of hate crimes.

All but three other US states, Arkansas, South Carolina and Wyoming have similar hate crime laws, according to media reports.