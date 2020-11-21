UrduPoint.com
US State Of Georgia Governor Certifies Election Results Despite 'Significant' Errors

Sat 21st November 2020 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he certified the state's presidential election results despite the recount process revealing irregularities in several counties.

Earlier, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office said the results of the 2020 presidential election have been certified after a hand recount. Democratic nominee Joe Biden won by just over 12,500 votes, or 0.26 percent of the ballots cast, according to the results released.

"The Secretary of State oversaw a complete audit, which revealed significant errors made in several counties," Kemp said in a press conference on Friday.

In an interview shortly before certifying the electors, Kemp explained why he do so despite complaints by Trump over vote fraud.

"I would just say I'm formalizing the certification... law requires us to formalize the certification that the Secretary of State delivered earlier today. I'm legally bound to take this step," Kemp told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

During the presser, Kemp said Floyd, Fayette, and Walton counties, which went Trump's way, and Douglas County, won by Biden, were jurisdictions where abnormalities occurred.

The Republican governor found the discovery of uncounted ballots unfathomable, adding that such findings are unacceptable and that Georgians have flooded his office with calls to get to the bottom of things.

By state law, because the margin was so close, President Donald Trump has 48 hours to request another recount.

Biden, projected by every major US media outlet as the winner, has, overall, won 79.7 million votes (51.1%) to Trump's 73.7 million (47.2%), according to official results posted by Fox news on Friday. However, Americans do not elect their president based on national popular vote, but via a format called the Electoral College which apportions 538 electoral votes across every state. Biden has been projected to capture 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. Trump, who has refused to concede, has filed lawsuits in multiple states to block certification, alleging vote fraud.

