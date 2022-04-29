UrduPoint.com

US State Of Georgia Governor Signs Bill Banning Books, Restricting Discussion About Race

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 06:30 AM

US State of Georgia Governor Signs Bill Banning Books, Restricting Discussion About Race

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill that would ban books and any teachings that suggest the US is inherently racist among other race-related concepts.

"(These bills) ensure all of our state and nation's history is taught accurately - because here in Georgia, our classrooms will not be pawns of those who want to indoctrinate our kids with their partisan political agendas," Kemp said at a signing ceremony on Thursday.

One of the bills, HB 1084, bans the teaching of "divisive concepts" including the assertion that the US is fundamentally racist or that an "individual, solely by virtue of his or her race, bears individual responsibility for actions committed in the past by other individuals of the same race."

This package of laws is the latest salvo of a far-reaching and vocal movement by conservative lawmakers across the country to proscribe how race and racism are taught and talked about in schools.

Supporters of the movement argue that parents, and not teachers, have an essential and final say in their child's education.

A range of critics castigated Kemp on Thursday including the ACLU of Georgia and The Democratic Party of Georgia.

"Whether you are white, Black, Hispanic or Asian - most parents want their children to learn about history the way they learn about math - as accurately as possible," said Andrea Young, the group's executive director, in a statement.

The Democratic Party of Georgia said in a statement that the new laws will "will pit parents against teachers, attack educators, politicize Georgia schools, and jeopardize kids' education - all for Kemp's own political gain."

