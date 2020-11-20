US State of Georgia Hand Recount of Ballots Will Not Alter Biden Victory - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US state of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the hand recount of ballots will not change the outcome of the presidential election.

Projected President-elect Joe Biden won Georgia by 0.

3% - nearly 14,000 votes - in the initial tally of the November 3 election, a razor-thin margin that triggered a mandatory recount.

"The audit has aligned very close to what we had in election night reporting," Raffensperger told local ABC affiliate WSB-TV. "It's so close, it's not a thimble full of difference."