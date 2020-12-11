UrduPoint.com
US State Of Georgia Investigates 132 Allegations Of Election Law Violations - Official

Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Allegations from President Donald Trump and his supporters of massive voter fraud continued to fizzle on Thursday with an announcement that the state of Georgia has just 132 open investigations of election law violations from the 2020 presidential contest, Georgia Voting Manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters.

The announcement reflected a clarification of an earlier figure cited by Sterling of 250 violations.

"What it really comes down to is about 101 cases from pre-general-election time and right now, 132 cases that are involving the general election, Sterling said on Thursday.

Either way, the size and scope of Georgia's post-election probe pales when compared to the state's nearly 12,000-vote margin for Trump's rival Joe Biden.

