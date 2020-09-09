US State of Georgia Investigating Up to 1,000 Cases of Double Voting - Secretary of State

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The US state of Georgia is investigating 1,000 instances of potential double voting during the summer's Primary and run-off elections, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters.

"Both my elections and investigation units have been investigating the potential of double voting in our state," Raffensperger said on Tuesday, adding that officials have identified some 1,000 potential cases of double voting.

Double voting is a felony offense in Georgia that is punishable by sentence of up to ten years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Raffensperger said his office and other officials are working to ensure the integrity of the approximately 900,000 votes that will be cast in the upcoming US presidential election in November.

President Donald Trump and numerous other officials, lawmakers and analysts have repeatedly warned about possible voter fraud in the upcoming election where tens of millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this year, instead of in-person.

Trump has cited a number of botched votes to warn of potential voting irregularities, while Democrats say that Trump is using the issue as a potential excuse should he lose in the election.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.