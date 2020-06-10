UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US State Of Georgia Launches Probe Into 'Unacceptable' Voting Issues - Official

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

US State of Georgia Launches Probe Into 'Unacceptable' Voting Issues - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Georgia is launching an investigation into voting process issues in two counties, the state's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, said on Tuesday.

"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties is unacceptable," Raffebnsperger said.

"My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November's election."

Earlier, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) law said voting was plagued by wait times of more than three hours, broken machines, and untrained poll workers.

Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, North Dakota and West Virginia held primaries today.

Related Topics

Election Virginia Georgia November Saudi Pak Leasing Company Limited

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.