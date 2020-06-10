US State of Georgia Launches Probe Into 'Unacceptable' Voting Issues - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Georgia is launching an investigation into voting process issues in two counties, the state's Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, said on Tuesday.

"The voting situation today in certain precincts in Fulton and Dekalb counties is unacceptable," Raffebnsperger said.

"My office has opened an investigation to determine what these counties need to do to resolve these issues before November's election."

Earlier, Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) law said voting was plagued by wait times of more than three hours, broken machines, and untrained poll workers.

Georgia, Nevada, South Carolina, North Dakota and West Virginia held primaries today.