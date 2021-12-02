US State of Georgia Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officer on January 6 - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A Georgia man pleaded guilty today to striking, pushing and kicking police officers during the riot that occurred at the US. Capitol on January 6, the Justice Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, of Alpharetta, assaulted two law enforcement officers. He pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He faces up to eight years in prison as well as three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for March 10, 2022," the release said.

The statement said Creek struck the left hand of an officer from the Metropolitan Police Department then pushed and kicked an officer with the Capitol Police.

The assaults are alleged to have taken place in the West Terrace area of the Capitol.

Creek, who was arrested in Georgia on June 9, remains released pending sentencing, according to the statement.

The Justice Department said Creek was part of the riot which interrupted a joint session of the US Congress that was in session to count and certify the electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election.

In the 10 months since January 6, more than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol, including more than 210 who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation continues.