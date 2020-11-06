UrduPoint.com
US State Of Georgia Official Says Vote Counting Expected To Wrap Up 10 Days After Election

US State of Georgia Official Says Vote Counting Expected to Wrap Up 10 Days After Election

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Vote counting in Georgia will be complete ten days after the election at the latest, a state elections official said on Thursday.

"We anticipate having the count, quote-on-quote, done when the legal deadline for certification is, which is going to be ten days after the election," Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said in a press conference.

Georgia is one of the five battleground states where votes are still being counted.

