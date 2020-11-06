US State of Georgia Official Says Vote Counting Expected to Wrap Up 10 Days After Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Vote counting in Georgia will be complete ten days after the election at the latest, a state elections official said on Thursday.

"We anticipate having the count, quote-on-quote, done when the legal deadline for certification is, which is going to be ten days after the election," Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said in a press conference.

Georgia is one of the five battleground states where votes are still being counted.