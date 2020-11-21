US State of Georgia Officially Certifies Biden Win in Presidential Vote - Secretary

The US state of Georgia has certified that presumptive President-elect Joe Biden was the official winner of its disputed presidential election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia has certified that presumptive President-elect Joe Biden was the official winner of its disputed presidential election , Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office announced on Friday.

"The Georgia Secretary of State's Office today certified the results for the November 3, 2020 General Election," the statement said. "Certification does not preclude the state from continuing any current investigations related to the General Election or from pursuing any future allegations that may arise from these elections."