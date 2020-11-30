US State of Georgia Opens Fraud Probe of Groups Registering Out of State Voters

The Georgia authorities have opened a criminal investigation of at least four third party groups that are allegedly registering people from other US states to vote in the upcoming Senate run-off election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news briefing on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) The Georgia authorities have opened a criminal investigation of at least four third party groups that are allegedly registering people from other US states to vote in the upcoming Senate run-off election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news briefing on Monday.

"I am announcing and investigation into third party groups working to register to people in other states to vote here in Georgia," Raffensperger said.

The January 5 runoff races for two open Senate seats in the state will determine whether Democrats or Republicans gain control of the chamber. Democrats could flip the Senate by winning both seats, thereby achieving a 50-50 seat tie, with presumed Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

Raffensperger named four organizations under investigation: America Votes, Vote Forward, the New Georgia Project and Operation New Voter Registration Georgia.

America Votes mailed absentee ballot applications to people at addresses where they have not lived since 1994, while Vote Forward attempted to register a dead woman from the neighboring state of Alabama to vote in Georgia, Raffensperger said.

The New Georgia Project sent voter registration applications to New York City, while the fourth named group, Operation New Voter Registration Georgia urged college students registered to vote in other states to change their residency to Georgia for the election and then change it back after voting, he said.

"This is the kind of specific charge that our office can investigate and ascertain the truth," Raffensperger said.

Investigations would also continue into allegations regarding the presidential election, including dead, double voters, non-resident voters and ballot submissions on behalf of dead voters - all criminal offenses, Raffensperger added.

An earlier recount in Georgia showed Democratic nominee Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump by more than 12,000 votes. An additional recount of paper ballots is due to be completed later this week.