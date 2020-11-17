US State of Georgia Recount Finds 2,600 New Votes in Trump-Leaning County - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Officials in the US state of Georgia have uncovered a cache of 2,600 more votes that should have been counted but were not in the November 3 presidential election, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The 2,600 ballots were discovered in rural Floyd County. When tallied, they are expected to reduce President Donald Trump's state-wide deficit to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, which currently stands at 14,000 votes, the report said citing officials. Trump had garnered 70% of the vote in the rural northwest county.

Gabriel Sterling, a state election official said the error occurred because county election officials had not uploaded votes from a memory card in a ballot scanning machine.

He described the mistake as amazing and said the county election director should resign over it.

However, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said other counties' recounted figures across the state closely followed their original numbers, the report added.

Every major US media outlet has projected Biden as the winner of the presidential election held earlier in November. Trump, who has yet to concede, has filed several legal challenges, citing alleged voter fraud. However, a coalition of US Federal and state agencies in a joint statement last week disputed Trump's claims and said the 2020 election was the most secure in the country's history.