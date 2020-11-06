UrduPoint.com
US State Of Georgia Says Will Recount Razor-thin Vote

Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

The US state of Georgia said Friday it will recount votes from the election in which Joe Biden has eked out a razor-thin lead over President Donald Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The US state of Georgia said Friday it will recount votes from the election in which Joe Biden has eked out a razor-thin lead over President Donald Trump.

"With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told reporters in Atlanta.

