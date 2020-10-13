US State of Georgia Sets Early Voting Record - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The US state of Georgia saw a record high turnout with over 126,000 ballots cast on Monday, the first day for early voting in the presidential election, Secretary of State spokesperson Walter Jones said in a statement.

"Georgia is seeing record turnout for early voting because of excitement and enthusiasm. Long lines are to be expected," Jones said on Tuesday as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the Secretary of State's office, 126,876 people voted on Monday, breaking a previous record of around 90,000. Amid coronavirus concerns Georgia voters requested more than 1.35 million absentee ballots as of late September, compared with 241,519 issued for the 2016 presidential election.

Some polling stations experienced long lines of voters with waiting times stretching over six to eight hours, The Wall Street Journal cited local officials.