US State Of Georgia To Hold Runoff Senate Election In Early January - Reports

Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

US State of Georgia to Hold Runoff Senate Election in Early January - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia will hold the second round of its Senate election on January 5, 2021, The New York Times newspaper has reported.

Republican incumbent David Perdue will face off his Democrat rival Jon Ossoff in January as neither of them has managed to win 50 percent of the vote, according to the newspaper.

The news outlet attributes the close race in what is traditionally a solidly Republican state to the electorate's discontent over President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as accusations of antisemitism leveled against Perdue.

Earlier in the week, another Senate race between Republican Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock was reported to be heading toward a runoff.

On Tuesday, the United States held its presidential and general elections, which included 35 senate races.

