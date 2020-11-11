UrduPoint.com
US State Of Georgia To Manually Recount All Presidential Election Votes - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:08 PM

All counties in the US state of Georgia will perform a full manual recount of ballots cast in the presidential election due to the closeness of the results, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) All counties in the US state of Georgia will perform a full manual recount of ballots cast in the presidential election due to the closeness of the results, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday.

With 99 percent of ballots counted in the state that carries 16 electoral votes, the projected President-Elect Joe Biden maintains a lead of 0.29 percentage points or 14,111 popular votes over the incumbent President Donald Trump.

"With the margin being so close it will require a full by-hand recount in each county. This will help build confidence. It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvass all at once. It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for our state certification," Raffensperger said during a press conference.

According to the state law, the secretary of state has until 5 p.m. on November 20 to certify the election results.

Raffensperger promised that the recount will be closely scrutinized.

"There will be plenty of eyeballs on them to verify that every vote is accurately counted. That's the way the process works. Because of the large number of votes and the closeness of the vote it's the only way to do that," he said.

On Saturday, major US media outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential race. Trump refuses to concede his defeat, accuses the opponents of "stealing votes" and promises to take legal action, including the address to the Supreme Court, to prove his victory.

