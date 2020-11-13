UrduPoint.com
US State Of Georgia Vote Tally Expected To Differ Slightly After Hand Recount - Official

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia expects that its presidential election vote tally will differ slightly after a hand recount, Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters on Thursday.

With 99 percent of ballots counted in the state that carries 16 electoral votes, the projected President-Elect Joe Biden maintains a lead of 0.29 percentage points or 14,111 votes over the incumbent President Donald Trump.

"I guarantee you, the numbers will be slightly different," Sterling said during press briefing.

He expressed confidence that the state's election officials will be able to complete recounting ahead of the deadline on November 20.

"We feel very confident we can get it in for the 20th, but we're aiming for the 18th," he said.

The process will start as early as Friday morning, Sterling said.

On Saturday, major US media outlets declared Biden the winner of the presidential race. Trump refuses to concede his defeat, accuses the opponents of "stealing votes" and has filed several legal challenges.

