US state of Indiana carries out first execution in 15 years

The US state of Indiana carried out its first execution in 15 years on Wednesday, putting to death a mentally ill man convicted of murdering four people in 1997, including his own brother

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The US state of Indiana carried out its first execution in 15 years on Wednesday, putting to death a mentally ill man convicted of murdering four people in 1997, including his own brother.

Joseph Corcoran, 49, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 12:44 am (0644 GMT) at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, officials said.

His last words were "Not really. Let's get this over with," a statement by the Indiana Department of Correction said.