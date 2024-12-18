US State Of Indiana Carries Out First Execution In 15 Years
Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The US state of Indiana carried out its first execution in 15 years on Wednesday, putting to death a mentally ill man convicted of murdering four people in 1997, including his own brother.
Joseph Corcoran, 49, was executed by lethal injection and pronounced dead at 12:44 am (0644 GMT) at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, officials said.
His last words were "Not really. Let's get this over with," a statement by the Indiana Department of Correction said.
